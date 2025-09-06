VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Electric SUVs Launched in India from ₹16.49 Lakh

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. Prices start at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making them strong contenders in India’s growing EV segment.

VinFast VF 6

The VF 6 is offered in three trims – Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity, priced between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh. Compact yet premium, it measures 4,241 mm long with a 2,730 mm wheelbase and 190 mm ground clearance.

On the outside, it carries VinFast’s signature LED DRL strips and 18-inch alloys. The cabin gets a 12.9-inch infotainment display, digital cluster, HUD, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is covered with 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and auto park assist.

Powering it is a 59.6 kWh battery, good for 480 km range. The front-mounted motor makes 201 BHP and 310 Nm, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 8.89 seconds. DC fast charging is supported.

VinFast VF 7

Positioned above, the VF 7 comes in five variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky AWD, and Sky Infinity AWD. Larger than the VF 6, it measures 4,545 mm in length with a longer 2,840 mm wheelbase, and rides on 19-inch alloys.

Inside, it packs a 12.9-inch screen, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, and a glass roof. Powertrain options include 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh batteries with single- or dual-motor setups. The FWD trims produce 201 BHP/310 Nm, while the AWD versions pack 345 BHP/500 Nm, offering up to 450 km range.