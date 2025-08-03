VinFast Opens Largest India Showroom in Chennai, Showcasing VF 6 and VF 7 EVs

VinFast Auto India has inaugurated its largest showroom in the country in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, marking a major milestone in the Vietnamese EV maker’s expansion into India’s growing electric mobility market.

Located in Teynampet, the 4,700 sq. ft facility is promoted by Maansarovar Motors, a well-established name in Chennai’s automotive retail scene. The showroom offers high visibility for strong brand presence and will showcase VinFast’s premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, delivering a complete brand experience for customers.

This is the largest of the 35 showrooms VinFast plans to open in 2025 across 27+ cities. Pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 opened on July 15, 2025, with a fully refundable ₹21,000 booking amount available both in-showroom and on VinFastAuto.in.

To strengthen its India operations, VinFast has partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide charging and after-sales service network. It has also teamed up with BatX Energies to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain, underlining its focus on sustainable innovation.

With its flagship Chennai showroom now open and a strong dealer network in the pipeline, VinFast is positioning itself as a serious contender in India’s premium EV space.