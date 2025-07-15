VinFast Opens Bookings for VF 7 and VF 6 Electric SUVs in India

VinFast Auto India has officially begun bookings for its premium electric SUVs — VF 7 and VF 6 — following their showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. Customers can now reserve their vehicle through VinFast showrooms or online at VinFastAuto.in with a fully refundable ₹21,000 booking amount.

The official launch is scheduled for August 2025, following the inauguration of VinFast’s Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu. Deliveries will commence soon after.

The VF 7 offers a bold design, panoramic sunroof, ADAS Level 2 features, connected tech, and a spacious premium cabin — built for urban sophistication and long-range practicality. Meanwhile, the VF 6 caters to family buyers, blending stylish design, intelligent infotainment, connected features, and everyday usability.

Both models promise robust performance, impressive real-world range, and are tailored for Indian road conditions.

VinFast is also setting up a strong nationwide presence with 32 dealerships in 27 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and more. Strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure will support charging, diagnostics, and after-sales needs.

Furthering its green mission, VinFast has teamed up with BatX Energies to enable battery recycling and rare metal recovery, promoting a circular EV ecosystem in India.