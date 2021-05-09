Road Ministry Notifies Updates in Vehicle Ownership Transfer Procedure

Recently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRHT) notified several changes in the Central Motor Vehicle Rule, 1989 to assist a vehicle owner to nominate a person in the registration certificate. This will help the motor vehicle to be registered or transferred in the name of the nominee in case any mishap happens to the owner. With these new changes, now an owner can give the name of the nominee at the time of registering a vehicle or he can also add it later via an online application. Otherwise, this process is complex and varies across the nation. According to the new rule, a vehicle owner has to give an identity proof of the nominee in case he mentions the nominee.

The notification says "Where the owner of a motor vehicle dies, the person nominated by the vehicle owner in the certificate of registration or the person succeeding to the possession of the vehicle, as the case may be, may for three months from the death of the owner of the motor vehicle, use the vehicle as if it has been transferred to him, Provided that such person has, within thirty days of the death of the owner, informed the registering authority of the occurrence of the death of the owner and of his intention to use the vehicle."

It also says that the nominee or the person getting the vehicle possession shall apply form 31 within the time of three months from the death of the vehicle owner. Moreover, to change the nominee, in case of emergencies like divorce or the division of property, the vehicle owner can change the nomination with an agreed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Right now, if an owner of a registered vehicle dies, the process of transferring the vehicle to a nominee has to go through a long process and need to make frequent visits to different offices. Back on November 27, 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway proposed to alter the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to help the vehicle owners to nominate a person in the registration certificate.

