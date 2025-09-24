Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover Electric Motorcycle Launched in India

Ultraviolette has launched the all-new X-47 Crossover, an electric adventure tourer priced at ₹2.49 lakh (introductory). Touted as the world’s first radar-integrated motorcycle, the X-47 combines cutting-edge safety tech with long-range performance. Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2025. The launch price applies to the first 1,000 customers.

Design & Features

Inspired by the ‘X’ concept showcased at EICMA 2024, the X-47 carries an ADV-inspired look with a front beak, stepped seat, and raised handlebars. Key to its appeal is a 77 GHz long-range rear radar that monitors up to 200 metres, adapting to lean angles of up to 20 degrees for enhanced situational awareness.

This radar suite enables advanced features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, rear collision warning, and overtake alerts. The bike also packs a dashcam setup with dual 1080p HDR wide-angle cameras, a secondary 5-inch touchscreen display, 32GB onboard storage (expandable to 256GB), plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & Range

The X-47 is offered with two battery options: a 7.1 kWh pack delivering 211 km of range and a larger 10.3 kWh pack with 323 km. Powered by an electric motor producing 40 BHP and 100 Nm, the bike sprints from 0–60 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 145 km/h.

Riding aids include regenerative braking with dynamic regen, 3-level traction control, dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, and Hill Hold assist. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm USD fork and rear monoshock, paired with 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes.

Market Outlook

With its blend of safety-first radar tech, robust ADV styling, and competitive pricing, the X-47 Crossover positions itself as an interesting offering in India’s growing premium EV motorcycle segment.