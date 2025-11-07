Ultraviolette Unveils UV Crossfade Helmet and Full Lineup at EICMA 2025

Ultraviolette is making waves at EICMA 2025 in Milan, showcasing its complete product portfolio while announcing a groundbreaking partnership with Cardo Systems. Following the successful launch of the X-47 Crossover in India, the brand is now stepping into the connected riding space with the debut of its UV Crossfade helmet — a cutting-edge integration of safety, connectivity, and innovation.

Developed under Phase 1 of Ultraviolette’s Connected Rider Ecosystem, the UV Crossfade marks the company’s foray into intelligent riding gear. Featuring a carbon fibre outer shell and fibreglass inner layers, the helmet weighs around 1,380 grams and meets DoT, ISI, and ECE 22.06 safety standards, ensuring global compliance.

The UV Crossfade brings a first-of-its-kind rider-to-vehicle and rider-to-rider communication system, enabled through Cardo’s mesh network and Ultraviolette’s proprietary smart systems. Models such as the F77 MACH 2, F77 SuperStreet, and X-47 Crossover will be the first to adopt this tech, with a phased rollout across Ultraviolette’s future lineup.

A standout feature is Dynamic Alert Sequencing (D.A.S) — software that analyses incoming alerts in real time, ensuring the rider receives critical notifications seamlessly while riding or on calls.

At an introductory price of ₹19,900, the UV Crossfade blends futuristic design with connected functionality — reaffirming Ultraviolette’s ambition to redefine motorcycling with a balance of performance, intelligence, and safety.