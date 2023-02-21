Uber to Add 25,000 Tata XPRES–T EVs to its Fleet

Uber will add 25,000 Tata XPRES–T EVs to its fleet. These electric vehicles will fall under the brand's premium category service.

As per the MoU signed between Tata Motors and Uber, the former will be aiding the latter in electrifying its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Tata Motors will begin the deliveries of the XPRES–T EV to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner starting this month. Uber has committed to 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.

The Tata XPRES–T EV was introduced in July 2021. The electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 315km and 277km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and be charged from 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.