Uber Launches India’s First Uber Black Airport Pickup Zone in Bengaluru

Uber has introduced India’s first dedicated Uber Black airport pickup zones at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (T1 and T2), in collaboration with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The move aims to deliver a seamless and premium travel experience for passengers transitioning between flights and ground transport.

The newly launched premium pickup zones cater exclusively to Uber Black and Uber Comfort riders, offering faster access, on-ground assistance, and upgraded amenities. Facilities include water dispensers, charging stations, a staffed helpdesk kiosk, and trained support staff to assist travelers.

Riders can expect high-rated drivers, well-appointed vehicles, and quicker boarding, ensuring both comfort and efficiency. This initiative marks Uber’s first-ever Uber Black zone at any Indian airport, reinforcing its positioning as a premium mobility provider.

By securing prime pickup locations at one of India’s busiest aviation hubs, Uber is redefining the standard for airport transportation—combining convenience, service quality, and reliability in a single, elevated offering.