Uber Goes Green at Mumbai International Airport

Uber has announced the launch of its flagship EV product, Uber Green with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) being the first location in Mumbai to offer the service. Accelerating sustainable mobility in India, Uber now offers on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides with Uber Green, allowing riders to enjoy eco-friendly transportation options with a simple tap on the app.

Uber Green will be currently available for passengers requesting a green ride to and from the Mumbai Airport. The new service will be available at a dedicated pick-up zone at Terminal 2 at Mumbai International Airport, and across various parts of Mumbai, ensuring that a wider range of passengers can contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable mobility throughout the city.

As Uber paves the way for a greener future, it remains dedicated to providing reliable and affordable transportation options to riders while minimizing the impact on the environment. With Uber Green set to roll out to other cities, riders can now travel sustainably, contributing to a cleaner and healthier planet for all.

How to book an Uber Green Trip