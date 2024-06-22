Toyota Texas Expands, Adding Over 400 New Jobs

Toyota Texas is set to expand its San Antonio operations with a $531 million investment, creating more than 400 new high-quality jobs. The new 500,000-square-foot facility will focus on drivetrain parts production, emphasizing Toyota’s dedication to reinvesting in its U.S. operations.

For nearly 20 years, Toyota Texas has been producing top-tier trucks and SUVs, with over 181,000 vehicles assembled last year alone. This latest investment brings Toyota’s total investment in the San Antonio plant to over $4.7 billion.

This expansion highlights the plant’s adaptability with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and enhances Toyota’s diverse capabilities across North America. Notably, Toyota Texas exclusively manufactures the Tundra truck and all-hybrid Sequoia SUV on the same production line.

“Our team members are ready for this new opportunity to grow our plant’s capabilities and workforce,” said Susann Kazunas, Toyota Texas president. “They are highly capable, innovative and have a steadfast commitment to our products. We are proud to celebrate that spirit and the long-term job stability the investment represents, and we are excited to welcome 400 new team members to Toyota Texas.”