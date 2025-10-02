Toyota Teases 2026 GR010 Hybrid with Fresh Aero Package

Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed the first glimpse of its upgraded GR010 Hybrid, the machine set to take on the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship. Shared through a series of teaser images, the refreshed prototype hints at a sharper, more radical design, with a reworked front fascia that brings it closer to the styling language seen on Toyota’s latest road cars like the Crown, Prius, and the upcoming RAV4.

Since debuting in 2021 under the Hypercar rules, the GR010 Hybrid has remained largely unchanged visually. This update marks the first major design evolution for the Le Mans-winning challenger. The upgrade was confirmed during last weekend’s 6 Hours of Fuji, with Toyota planning a two-day shakedown at Paul Ricard on October 8-9 before homologation.

The changes go beyond aesthetics. According to Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe vice-chairman Kazuki Nakajima, the update will use at least one of the team’s Evo jokers, allowing for deeper technical tweaks. Improvements are expected to include revisions to the powertrain and systems, helping the car make better use of its tires while staying competitive against a growing Hypercar field.

Toyota won’t be alone in bringing major updates for 2026. BMW has already revealed its revised aero package for the M Hybrid V8, while Alpine is preparing upgrades for its A424. The battle at the top of endurance racing is set to intensify, and Toyota’s new GR010 Hybrid looks primed to keep the Japanese marque firmly in contention.

With its updated aero, modernized styling cues, and performance-focused enhancements, the 2026 GR010 Hybrid represents Toyota’s determination to stay ahead in one of motorsport’s most competitive arenas. Expect more details once the car hits the track for its October test.

