Toyota Re-Introduces Land Cruiser

Toyota has announced that it has re-introduced the Land Cruiser “70” in Japan.

A car that inherits the universal values of the Land Cruiser

Originally launched as the Toyota BJ on August 1, 1951, the Land Cruiser series is now 72 years old. Immediately after its launch, it became the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. From that time, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that can only be reached in the Land Cruiser.

Developed and refined based on the actual usage situations of global customers, it provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been passed down and evolved. With cumulative sales of about 11.3 million units in approximately 170 countries and regions around the world, it has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.

Since its launch in 1984, the 70 Series has continued to embody the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that comprise the universal values of the Land Cruiser. Put to diverse uses in the harshest of environments around the globe, the vehicle has continued to support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere.

Main features of the Land Cruiser “70”

With its authentic off-road design, tough frame, outstanding basic performance, and simple component structure, the Land Cruiser “70” has drawn on the series’ intrinsic features to support the livelihoods of people everywhere. The latest iteration of the vehicle has built on the unique properties of the 70 Series so that it can further support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere.

A powertrain that delivers the outstanding off-road performance of the 70 Series

The Land Cruiser “70” is equipped with a 2.8-liter direct-injection turbo diesel engine that combines powerful driving performance with superb fuel economy. With a maximum output of 150 kW (204 PS), and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (51 kgf·m), it guarantees the dynamic off-road performance that has become synonymous with the Land Cruiser 70 Series.

Superb steering stability that promises comfort both on and off-road

In addition to its tough traditional ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser “70” adopts an array of driving and braking control systems, including Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC), to deliver superb steering stability. The vehicle also pairs outstanding off-road driving performance with improved on-road comfort, combining improved suspension for superior ride comfort with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving and steering performance.

A design that builds on tradition and delivers enhanced off-road performance

Dominated by horizontal and vertical lines, the exterior design of the 70 Series inherits the series’ unique silhouette, which emphasizes both its utility and its superb stability. The design details of the latest-generation 70 Series have been updated for the present day and age.

The interior of the Land Cruiser “70” retains the series’ powerful horizontal design theme and functional off-road layout. Operations are simple across diverse usage scenarios, and the use of luxurious materials promises a cabin that will satisfy every owner.

Enhanced safety performance

The Land Cruiser “70” features a wide range of safety features, including a Back Monitor and Toyota Safety Sense. Featuring the new Pre-crash Safety, auto-control lighting, and drive-start control functions, Toyota Safety Sense provides safety and peace of mind not only when driving off road but also when parking and shifting gears.