Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series And 2 Special Editions Launched in Japan

Toyota has announced the addition of the “250” series to the Land Cruiser lineup in Japan. Alongside this, it has also released the special edition models ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition.” These special models are limited to a total of 8,000 units.

With the same robust GA-F platform as the “300” series, the “250” series has pursued exceptional off-road performance. It is the first in the Land Cruiser lineup to feature electric power steering (EPS) and Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM). EPS reduces kickback during off-road driving, ensuring ease of handling whether on or off-road, while the SDM enables the front stabilizer state to be locked or unlocked at the touch of a button, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road.

The “250” series is available with two types of powertrains: a 2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT, both delivering powerful driving and environmental performance. This power is fully transferred to all four wheels by a full-time 4WD with TORSEN® LSD on the center differential. The electric rear differential lock provides powerful off-road driving performance on rough roads, while the degree of freedom in front and rear driving torque distribution has been expanded to achieve even greater driving stability.

Two Land Cruiser Special Editions

The special edition ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition,” which were designed with the spirit of returning to the origin of the Land Cruiser, are being sold to commemorate the launch of the “250” series. A total of 8,000 units will be sold.

Special Edition ZX “First Edition”

Based on the ZX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine), the model includes special equipment, such as round Bi-Beam LED headlights, matte black painted aluminum wheels, and 18-inch off-road tires to emphasize its return to its roots.

Main special equipment

Round Bi-Beam LED headlights (with auto-leveling function)

+LED clearance lights (with Follow Me Home function) & LED daytime running lights

265/70R18 tires & 18×7 1/2J aluminum wheels (matte black)

Special Edition VX “First Edition”

Based on the two types of VX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine, 2.7-liter gasoline engine), it features an exclusive Sand exterior color and Dark Chestnut interior color. Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate with advanced functions are also available to further enhance safety and security equipment.

Main special equipment

Emergency steering assist (with active steering function)

+ Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA) + Lane Change Assist

Advanced Drive (support during traffic congestion) + Driver monitor camera

The exclusive feeling of these special editions is further emphasized by the genuine leather covers (with exclusive decorations), synthetic leather-wrapped door trim ornaments (with a “FIRST EDITION” logo), and instrument panel decorations (featuring exclusive titanium film and chrome).