Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Stopped - Here's Why

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings in India have been paused for now. The Japanese automobile giant is no longer accepting any new bookings for one of its most popular models in the country. Here's why.

In a press statement, Toyota has said that it has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the Innova Crysta diesel variant due to very high demand pattern which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the said model.

Toyota Innova, the brand's flagship offering in India, has come a long way ever since its introduction in 2005. Having created a niche of its own, the versatile segment leading Innova has always remained a notch above when compared to other models in the segment.

Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features, in order to meet the ever-changing needs of Indian customers.

Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta, continues to win customer hearts, being a segment leader itself. Having found its home in close to 1 million households in India the brand Innova has become synonymous to Quality, Durability & Reliability and is widely preferred by