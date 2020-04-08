Toyota Fortuner Epic launched in South Africa, priced from INR 27 lakh

While the new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) undergoes testing in Thailand, South Africa has received a Toyota Fortuner Epic. The latter is all about just some styling exclusivities and extra equipment over the regular pre-facelift mid-size SUV.

The Toyota Fortuner Epic is made in two variants, Epic and Epic Black. Both the variants have an enhanced exterior with the fitment of an Epic-branded nudge-bar and tow bar. The Epic Black variant is further distinguished with a bi-tone design with black roof, black roof rails, black ORVMs and unique, 18-inch black alloy wheels.

The Epic variant can be purchased in Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Graphite Grey or Avant-Garde Bronze exterior colour. The Epic Black variant, on the other hand, comes only in Glacier White exterior colour.

Moving to the interior, the Toyota Fortuner Epic flaunts metal scuff plates and Epic-branded carpets. The regular SUV’s features like dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry and push start and touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, leather upholstery are included as standard.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner Epic has a 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400 rpm. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard. A 4WD system is available optionally in both the variants.

Toyota Fortuner Epic Prices

Fortuner Epic 2WD - ZAR 6,60,000 (INR 27,28,652.11)

Fortuner Epic 4WD - ZAR 7,29,000 (INR 30,13,920.28)

Fortuner Epic Black 2WD - ZAR 6,70,100 (INR 27,70,408.75)

Fortuner Epic Black 4WD - ZAR 7,39,100 (INR 30,55,676.93)

Whether the Toyota Fortuner Epic is planned to be launched in India is unknown at the moment. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.