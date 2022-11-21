Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Revealed

The new Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is making its global debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Toyota is giving a glimpse of what the future could be with the bZ Compact SUV Concept, extending the company’s vision under the “bZ” (Beyond Zero) brand umbrella.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed as a full battery-electric vehicle (BEV), using a clean-vital design approach. This approach celebrates the duality of the vehicle that achieves both the minimalistic design one would expect from a BEV with the vitality of the future. The concept represents a vehicle with zero emissions, utilising low-impact, sustainable materials, that also brings dynamic performance, leading tech, and a stylish appearance.

The aerodynamic form of the concept enhances its futuristic look which includes the wheels pushed to the corners for an aggressive stance – making it appear as if it’s moving even when standing still. The short overhangs and sweepback angles make it stand out as an advanced technology vehicle, while a narrowed-down cabin design gives it an agile appearance for low drag.

The edgy styling extends to the interior with premium finishes resulting in a distinctive look. Notably, the design team included several eco-friendly touches, like seating made from plant-based and recycled materials to follow the Beyond Zero theme. An in-car personal assistant connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle through audio and visual lighting cues that move around the cabin, responding to requests or commands from front or rear passengers.

Through its Beyond Zero message, Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical introduction of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative fuel and zero-emissions powertrain technologies. A diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota towards its global goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.