The Indian automobile industry is looking forward to a blooming 2023. After witnessing multiple EV launches last year, we wouldn't be surprised to see many more electric vehicles from different companies getting into the Indian market. Apart from the EVs, we are also expecting to have some phenomenal ICE cars this year.

Here is a list of the top 10 upcoming cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is expected to release the Five Door Jimny, a compact SUV based on the globally popular Suzuki Jimny. The new car is expected to offer the rugged off-road capabilities and durable design that should appeal to a lot of buyers.

Honda Compact SUV

Honda is expected to release a new compact SUV in the coming years, targeting the growing market for small, urban-friendly SUVs. This new model is expected to offer a compact size and agile handling, making it well-suited for navigating crowded city streets.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra confirmed that its XUV 400 electric SUV would be launched in India in 2023. Expect it to be out in the market soon.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is an all-electric version of the Tata Punch, a small hatchback popular in the Indian market. It is expected to be powered by an electric motor and a battery pack, offering a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Harrier Facelift

According to rumours, Tata could unveil the updated Harrier at the 2023 auto show. Given the excitement, Tata will have the ideal opportunity to display the updates to the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Safari Facelift

Tata Motors plans to display a variety of SUVs and EVs. The corporation will also show the upgraded models of its current SUVs, such as the Harrier and the Safari. The 2023 Tata Safari and the Harrier facelift have already been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads.

2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV in India, and the 2023 model is set to receive a facelift to keep it competitive in the market. The updated Creta is expected to feature several cosmetic changes, including a revised front fascia with a new grille and bumper design.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is a compact sedan expected to be popular in the Indian market. It is set to offer a range of advanced features and technologies, making it a compelling choice for car buyers looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan.

Maruti Suzuki YTB Coupe SUV

Maruti Suzuki would release the YTB Coupe SUV in the coming year. This compact SUV is expected to offer a sporty and stylish design, with a coupe-like roofline and a number of sporty design elements. The Maruti Suzuki YTB Coupe SUV is becoming an attractive option for Indian car buyers looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV. With its sporty design and advanced features, it's sure to be a hit once it is ready for deliveries.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The facelifted Seltos is expected to feature several cosmetic changes, including a revised front fascia with a new grille and bumper design. It is also likely to receive several updates to the interior, including a revised dashboard design and new materials and trim.