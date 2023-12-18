These 2 Hyundai Cars Win Top Safety Award

Two Hyundai cars have received top safety award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Any guesses for which of the two models are these? Well, they are the 2024 Hyundai Elantra and Tucson. Both of them have earned the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

Both the Elantra and Tucson meet all the requirements for the “plus.”

The Elantra comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests, and all trims are equipped with good-rated headlights.

The standard front crash prevention system supplied with the Tucson earns a superior rating in the daytime test and an advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation. Two headlight variations are available on different trims, and both are rated acceptable.