There's a New Entry-Level Sedan Taxi in India - Maruti Tour S

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new entry-level sedan taxi in India. It's called the Maruti Tour S and has been made available in both petrol and CNG variants.

It wouldn't be incorrect to say that the Maruti Tour S looks like a model that is a step down from the base variant of the Dzire, which makes sense considering that it has been created to be used as a taxi.

Some of the main features of the Maruti Tour S include LED taillamps, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, front accessory socket and speed-sensitive door locking. In terms of safety, the car is equipped with ABS, EBD, ESP, BA, Speed Limiting System, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Dual Airbags.

Powering the Maruti Tour S is a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that makes 66 kW @ 6000 rpm of maximum power in Petrol mode and 57 kW @ 6000 rpm in CNG mode. Torque output is rated at 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm in Petrol mode and 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm in CNG mode. Available in both Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, it offers an incredible fuel-efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l for the petrol-fuelled Tour S. The S-CNG version of the Tour S has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.12 km/kg, making it 21% more efficient than the outgoing model.

The All-new Maruti Tour S will be offered in three colour choices, namely, Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver. The petrol model has been priced at Rs 6.51 lakh and the CNG variant costs Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).