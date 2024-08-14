The First Polestar Manufactured in the USA

Polestar has achieved a major milestone with the start of production for its luxury electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in South Carolina, USA. This marks the first time a Polestar vehicle is manufactured on two continents, as the company continues production in Chengdu, China, for the Asian market.

The South Carolina plant will cater to both U.S. and European customers, ensuring a steady supply of the high-performance electric SUV in key markets. This expansion is part of Polestar's strategy to diversify its global manufacturing footprint, with plans to begin production of the Polestar 4 in South Korea by mid-2025.

Polestar's innovative "asset-light" approach allows it to leverage the expertise, flexibility, and scalability of its partners and major shareholders, enabling efficient production and rapid growth.

The Polestar 3 combines sleek Scandinavian design with cutting-edge technology, including centralized core computing powered by NVIDIA and a suite of advanced safety systems. This performance SUV is designed for the electric age, offering a blend of luxury, technology, and dynamic driving.