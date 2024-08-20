The 2,078 BHP Rimac Nevera R: A New Era of Hypercar Power

Rimac has taken the electric hypercar world by storm with the unveiling of the Nevera R, a more performance-focused version of its already formidable Nevera. With a staggering 2,078 BHP under the hood, this beast is now the fastest-accelerating road car ever produced.

The Nevera R receives a significant power boost, jumping from the 1,888 BHP in the standard model to an incredible 2,078 BHP. This upgrade allows the hypercar to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.81 seconds, with an equally jaw-dropping 0 to 300 km/h time of 8.66 seconds—a marked improvement over the standard Nevera’s 9.22 seconds.

Despite its increased power, the Nevera R retains the same 108 kWh battery pack found in the standard model, which offers a range of 400 km. However, Rimac has yet to confirm the exact driving range for the Nevera R.

Visually, the Nevera R distinguishes itself with a sleeker design, featuring a lowered stance and a series of new aerodynamic elements. These include a fixed rear wing, a larger diffuser, and advanced carbon-ceramic EVO2 brakes, all contributing to enhanced performance and handling. Additionally, the hypercar is equipped with new-generation all-wheel torque-vectoring technology, a revised steering rack for sharper responses, and Michelin Cup 2 tires for maximum grip.

Exclusivity is the name of the game with the Rimac Nevera R, as production is limited to just 40 units worldwide. Manufacturing is set to begin later this year, making this hypercar a rare and highly coveted piece of automotive excellence.