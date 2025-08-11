Tesla Expands India Footprint with New Delhi Showroom

Tesla is moving fast in the Indian EV market, following its Mumbai debut with a brand-new showroom in Delhi. Located at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity, just minutes from IGI Airport, the 8,200 sq. ft. facility also features four Tesla Superchargers for convenient, high-speed charging.

The brand isn’t stopping there—Tesla plans to install more Superchargers in Noida, Horizon Centre, and Saket, with a nationwide expansion on the cards. Cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur are next in line for Tesla’s growing charging network.

Currently, Tesla offers the Model Y in India, available in Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 59.89 lakh) and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 67.89 lakh) trims, ex-showroom. With this expansion, Tesla is clearly gearing up to make its mark in India’s premium EV segment.

