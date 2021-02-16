New Tata Safari Half A Shoe Size Larger Than Mahindra XUV 500

The segment of the three-row mid-size SUV is gradually growing in India. Earlier last year, we saw MG Motor launch the Hector Plus in India and now, Tata Motors will soon be launching the 2021 Safari as a three-row version of the Harrier. The Mahindra XUV500 has for long remained undisputed in this segment, but is now seeing increased competition. Even Hyundai is working on a three-row version of the Creta. We thus thought of comparing the newest and oldest offering in this segment - the 2021 Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV500 - in terms of their dimensions and powertrains.

2021 Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV500 - Dimensions

2021 Tata Safari Mahindra XUV500 Length 4,661 mm 4,585 mm Width 1,894 mm 1,890 mm Height 1,786 mm 1,785 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,700 mm Kerb Weight 1,825 kg 1,860 kg Boot Capacity 73-447 litres 93-405 Litres

The Mahindra XUV500 has been an obvious choice in this segment of three-row mid-sized SUVs if you want to carry seven people in decent comfort. However, that could now change with the coming of the new Safari. The new Tata Safari is larger than the XUV500 in all respects, which translates to better space on the inside as well. The Safari is considerably longer while being marginally wider and taller as well. It also has the a longer wheelbase than the XUV500 by a decent margin.

While Mahindra offers the XUV500 only in a 7-seater configuration, the Safari is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. The new Safari also feels a lot more premium and better appointed than the Mahindra. In terms of luggage capacity, with all the seats up, the XUV500 has the larger boot. However, when you fold down the third-row of seats, it is the Safari that has the larger boot. In spite of being larger than the Mahindra, the Safari is still lighter by 35 kg.

2021 Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV500 - Powertrains

2021 Tata Safari Mahindra XUV500 Engine 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine 2.2L 4-cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine Power 170hp 155hp Torque 350Nm 360Nm Drive Type Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Gearbox 6-speed MT/6-speed Torque Converter 6-speed MT/6-speed Torque Converter

Both the SUVs are solely offered with a 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, but of different displacements. The Safari is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine, while the XUV500 is powered by a larger 2.2L diesel engine. The Safari however produces 15hp more than the XUV500 while the latter produces 10Nm more torque than the former. Transmission options on both SUVs include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Although both SUVs are currently front-wheel drive only, the XUV500 was offered with four-wheel drive system in the BS4 era. Meanwhile, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover-derived platform of the Safari can de adapted to incorporate an all-wheel drive system, if the market demands. That said, Mahindra has for long been working on the next-generation XUV500. It will be larger than the outgoing model and could perhaps take the fight up to the Safari in terms of dimensions. It will also come with a new range of engine options that could outdo the one on the Safari.

