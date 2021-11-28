Tata Punch is the Principal Sponsor for 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League

Tata Motors is delighted to announce that the Tata Punch as GC Goa’s Principal Sponsor for the 2021-22 season of the Hero Indian Super League.

As part of the tie-up, the Tata Punch logo will be seen on the back of the shirt on both match days, training kits of the FC Goa first team and development teams. Tata Punch will also be integrated across some of the most engaging digital content by FC Goa and will be doing activations for fans of FC Goa in the local markets for football fans from across the country who love to visit Goa.

Over and above the partnership with FC Goa, Tata Punch will also be supporting FC Goa’s foundation - Forca Goa Foundation for their baby league - Little Gaurs League.

Launched in 2019, Little Gaurs League has gone on to become one of India’s biggest grass-root level tournaments. From 36 teams participating in the first year, the league has grown leaps and bounds with last season seeing 110 teams and 957 players (230 of them being young girls) participating across Goa and across four age categories (U6, U8, U10 and U12 leagues) which includes an exclusive U12 league for girls. In addition to the games, the tournament also serves as a platform for FC Goa to hold nutrition workshops for parents, coaches as well as the children participating.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors - “We are excited to partner with FC Goa as its Principal Sponsors. FC Goa is one of the most consistent performing ISL Teams and is doing some great work in the local community to grow the sport. Goa is extremely passionate about its football and we are very happy to be supporting the growth of this beautiful game in Goa. Just like the Punch which “Vibes with You”, Goa has its own vibe and it is our pleasure to showcase the Punch in a state which resonates the same characteristics. We wish the team the very best for their game."