Tata Power & Enviro to Set Up EV Charging Points in Gurugram

Tata Power, one of India’s leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group, to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana.

The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. These chargers will be made available as Public Charging Stations and Semi-Public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility. The company already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The company has deployed over 1300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for EV customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

Enviro has been a pioneer in Delhi – NCR ever since 2019, with the concept of E-Scooters and E-Rickshaws as a means of last-mile connectivity for the residential and commercial sites managed by the group.