Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in Nepal

Tata Nexon EV Max has been launched in Nepal at an attractive starting price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.

The Tata Nexon EV MAX is powered by the high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology will come in 3 exciting colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Tata Nexon EV MAX offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 453 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 100 kW of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Taking the charging experience to the max level, the Nexon EV MAX will be available with options of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Making it an irresistible proposition, the Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 - 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.