Tata Nexon (5-star NCAP) Falls Into Ditch, Keeps Everyone Safe

Tata Motors's best selling model in April 2021 was the Nexon sub-compact SUV. The Nexon is Tata's one of consistently best-selling models and a formidable offering in the sub-compact SUV space. There are plenty of reasons why the Nexon is so popular. It's loved by the Indian audience for its sharp styling, potent powertrain options, long feature list, but more importantly, customers are most impressed by the fact that the Nexon is a 5-star safety rated car by the Global NCAP.

Time and again, we have come across several accident reports, videos and images on the internet that upholds Nexon's 5-star Global NCAP rating. Once again, we have yet another example of Tata Nexon's superior build quality and safety credibility. The above image of the Nexon was shared by its owner, Puneet B Chiniwar, on a social media group. He further went on to say that his Nexon was completely scrapped after this accident and yet, it managed to keep all its passengers safe, leaving them without even a scratch.

While Mr Puneet did not provide further details about the accident itself, its understood from this image that the Nexon rolled off into a ditch, perhaps after losing control at relatively high speeds. Speaking of the damages, the Nexon can be seen with crushed A and B-pillars with significant damage to the roof as well. Now these are heavy damages to the chassis of the vehicle, which is perhaps why it was scrapped. There are more damages to the front door, windshield, front bumper and bonnet. Considering that the vehicle rolled off into a ditch, it must have stumbled over several obstacles before coming to a halt, registering an impact on each of them.

We can also see that the front driver and passenger airbags were activated in the crash, which played the biggest role in keeping the passengers out of harm. This, of course, is a pre-facelift, BS4 version of the Tata Nexon. The Nexon is now on sale in its facelifted avatar. It comes with a slew of safety features as standard fitment across the range.

The list includes ABS with EBD, traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold assist, seat belt alarm, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors, brake disc wiping, seat belts with load limiters and pre-tensioners, LED DRLs and more.

Currently, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with two engine choices – 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. While the former is capable of churning out 120 PS of peak power against 170 Nm of max torque, the latter can develop rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options with both of these engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. With prices starting from INR 7.09 lakh, the Nexon is available in over 30 variants.

