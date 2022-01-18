Tata Motors to Hike Prices of its Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors is going to hike the prices of its passenger vehicles. The company has announced a marginal price hike that will be effective from January 19, 2022.

An average increase of 0.9% will be implemented, depending on the variant and model. At the same time, Tata Motors has also taken a reduction of up to INR 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

In line with the company’s customer-first approach, it has again decided to offer price protection to all its customers who have reposed the faith and confidence in the Tata Motors’ New Forever range. Assures no impact on Tata cars booked on or before January 18, 2022.

In other news, the Tata Safari Dark Edition is the latest model to join the brand's Dark Range of products. Bookings for the new variant of the SUV are now open. Tata Motors has launched the Safari Dark Edition at a starting price of INR 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom).