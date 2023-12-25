Tata Motors Opens New Showrooms Dedicated Only to EVs

Tata Motors has a number of EV offerings in the Indian market. While the automobile giant's showroom and service centre network is pretty widely spread across the country, the company has now opened new showrooms that's dedicated to only its electric vehicles.

Called the Tata.ev Store, they are located in the prominent auto hubs of Sector 14 & Sohna Road, Gurugram. These stores will be open to the public starting January 07, 2024.

The showroom conveys a strong commitment to sustainability right from its design, to the eventual construction, and now day-to-day operations. These stores are a tangible manifestation of our unwavering commitment to sustainability as a company. All major materials utilized are either recycled or recyclable, with many of them certified with sustainability from global green certifiers. There was an added emphasis on locally sourced materials while building the showroom, significantly reducing reliance on long-distance, high-emission transportation.

The third aspect of this design focuses on technology. Thoughtfully integrating digital elements, the store crucially aims to support and not overwhelm its visitors. The screens would provide testimonials from current owners, addressing concerns and myths around EVs, customization options for customers keen to know more about their Tata EVs, and personalized welcomes for families arriving to receive the delivery of their EVs.

With a dominating market share of over 71% in the 4-wheeler EV segment, TPEM has consistently demonstrated its pioneering spirit by introducing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products. Responsible for actively shaping the future of mobility, the company also recently crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. The company aims to set new benchmarks in the EV segment by focusing on seamless connectivity, state-of-the-art design, exceptional performance, and uncompromised safety across its electric vehicle lineup. With a focus on community, sustainability, and technology, TPEM is redefining the future of transportation.