Tata Motors Opens its 3rd Showroom in Hyderabad

Tata Motors, in partnership with Orange Auto Pvt. Ltd., has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership in Hyderabad. The new outlet is located at Attapur, Pillar No. 92 in the city. With this new facility, the company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city.

The new dealership facility in Attapur, Hyderabad will provide access to world-class Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles to customers in the region.

The showroom has been designed and built as per the Company’s Dealership Standards and is strategically located to provide convenient access to visitors and customers. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Tata Motors experts and will provide a quality customer experience to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head - Network Management & Head – Electric Vehicles (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service), Tata Motors, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Orange Group as our authorised dealer. This is the third showroom from Orange Tata in Hyderabad, which adds to our customer-centric approach and our constant efforts to get closer to them. We have been witnessing a month-on-month growth and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region. Hyderabad is a key market for us, and the State is also a key part of our growth strategy.”

Mr. Yalamanchili Ramu, Managing Director – Orange Group, said, “We are very proud to represent Tata Motors in Telangana. We have a long association with the company with two dealership sales showrooms at Erragadda, Karkhana, and Attapur has been inaugurated today with a spread area of sq. ft 7000 at Hyderabad, and services centre at Hafeezpet. Tata Motors brand has received a very positive response in this region since the start of operations. With our new dealership, we intend to meet the growing demand for Tata passenger vehicles by adhering to the company’s high standards of sales and service.”