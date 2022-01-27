Tata Motors is Title Sponsor for Tata Open Maharashtra Tennis Tournament

In tune with its “Sportification of India” theme, Tata Motors will continue to proactively support the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament for the fourth consecutive year. It will be held from January 31 to February 6, 2022, at the Balewadi stadium in Pune.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament and the country’s oldest sporting international event, is a flagship and important association for Tata Motors.

The prestigious IMG-owned tournament, organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and licensed by Rise World, was supported by Tata also for a brief period from 2002-2004 when it was held in Chennai. The Tata Group offered to support the event once again after it was shifted to Pune in 2018 and the partnership has grown stronger since.

This year, nine players from the top 100 are in the fray. The draw will be headlined by World No.15, Russian Aslan Karatsev who was judged ATP’s Most Improved Player of the Year in 2021 and recently won the Sydney Tennis Classic title defeating Andy Murray. On the home front, Yuki Bhambri (singles) Rohan Bopanna and RamkumarRamanathan (doubles) have secured direct entry.

The fourth edition of the tournament is all set to make its return after a one-year break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for January 30 and 31, while the main draws will kick off on February 1.