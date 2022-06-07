Tata Motors Bags an Order for Delivering the Biggest EV Fleet in India

In yet another step towards accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation, Tata Motors, on the occasion of World Environment Day, signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES T EVs to the company. This deployment of 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn, helping minimise the carbon footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey.”

According to Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India - from the country's largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size, we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver partners.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.