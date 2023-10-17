Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift With 5-Star GNCAP Rating Launched in India

Tata Motors has launched the new avatars of its iconic, flagship SUV Safari and its trendsetting, premium SUV Harrier. With significant design changes and the addition of several futuristic technologies, both the new Safari and Harrier substantially enhance the overall experience to set new standards for the industry.

Certified with the prestigious GNCAP 5-star rating, the new Safari and Harrier come with the unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car for adult occupant protection (33.05/34) and child occupant protection (45.00/49), making them the safest vehicles to run on Indian roads.

Built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover's renowned D8 Platform, the Safari facelift is available from an introductory starting price of Rs 16.19 Lakh and the Harrier facelift price starts at Rs 15.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). They are being offered in four distinct personas, portraying the discerning preference and multifaceted lifestyle of today’s SUV customers.

Highlights of the new Safari and Harrier