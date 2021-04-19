Suzuki Jimny LWB (New Maruti Gypsy) 360 Degree View Imagined

Suzuki Jimny is one of the most affordable 4x4s that are currently on sale across the globe. The minuscule offroader is expected to go on sale in the Indian market by sometime next year but in a long-wheelbase format and with 5 doors. Recently, spy shots of the Jimny LWB prototype surfaced over the internet and further confirmed the brand’s plan of launching a longer iteration of the Jimny. While the international market will continue to get the Jimny in 3-door avatar even with a longer wheelbase, the Indian market will likely be getting it in a 5-door rendition. And here’s how it will look like. What do you think, will it be enjoying the same cult status as the Maruti Gypsy?

In the above rendering, the 5-door Jimny LWB can be seen from all angles. Well, thanks to our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania, for coming up with this perfect rendering of the upcoming compact offroader. The overall design of the Jimny LWB remains the same except for the increased wheelbase. It gets round headlamps, a high-set bonnet, a black bumper and a multi-slat radiator grille at the front. On the sides, the 3-door iteration will get longer rear windows, while the 5-door model will get rear doors, along with quarter glasses, as can be seen in the rendering. The rear face will not boast of any change except for a new badge that will describe about the extended wheelbase.

Interestingly, the specifications of the Jimny LWB have also leaked. They are identical to the ongoing model, except for the 300 mm increment in the wheelbase. With the increase, the Jimny LWB will measure 3,850 mm in length. The width and height, however, will remain unchanged at 1,645 mm and 1,730 mm, respectively.

The Jimny LWB will be offered with the same 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duties of the 3-door Jimny. The power plant is capable of putting out 102 PS of peak power and 130 Nm of max torque. Also, the gearbox options will continue to remain the same as well – 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. The Jimny LWB will also come with the same drivetrain hardware as the SWB variant. It will get solid axles at both ends with a 4x4 transfer case and a low-range gearbox.