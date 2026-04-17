Stellantis Partners Microsoft for AI, Cybersecurity Push

Stellantis has entered a five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate the use of AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies across its global operations.

The collaboration will focus on over 100 AI-driven initiatives, covering everything from customer support and product development to manufacturing processes. Key use cases include AI-powered validation, predictive maintenance, and faster rollout of digital services—aimed at improving efficiency and reducing downtime.

A major highlight is the creation of an AI-driven global cyber defence centre. This system will monitor and protect Stellantis’ IT infrastructure, connected vehicles, manufacturing plants, and digital platforms, enabling quicker threat detection and stronger data security for customers.

On the infrastructure front, Stellantis plans to leverage Microsoft Azure to modernise its systems, targeting a 60% reduction in its data centre footprint by 2029. This move is expected to enhance scalability, improve resilience, and support the growing demand for connected vehicle services.

Additionally, the automaker will roll out 20,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot licences across its workforce, backed by dedicated training programs to boost productivity and streamline workflows.

With this partnership, Stellantis is doubling down on digital transformation, aiming to build smarter, more secure, and highly connected mobility solutions for the future.