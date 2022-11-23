Spinny Park - India’s Largest Automobile Experiential Hub Launched

With a commitment to take consumers’ car-buying experience to the next level, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, has announced the launch of the Spinny Park, a superlative one-of-its-kind experiential & newest hub, near Yelahanka on the Kempegowda International Airport road, Bengaluru. A first-of-its-kind world-class experience in the automobile industry in the country.

Spread across a total area spanning a massive 5 acres, Spinny Park sports a behemoth assortment of cars, including over 1000 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars. The exquisitely designed experiential hub is replete with in-venue test-drive zones, specially curated interactive dashboards, customer lounges, and community zones.

Every Spinny Assured car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty, which resonates with the brand’s promise of delivering complete transparency, convenience, trust and quality. Over the last couple of years, Spinny has had a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny’s online platform.

Spinny operates more than 55 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of close to 10,000 cars. In Bangalore, Spinny is already operating six car hubs with a total parking capacity of 1200 cars. With the addition of Spinny Park Bangalore, the total capacity in the city will reach 2200 cars.

