Skoda Slavia Sketches Officially Revealed

Skoda has released two official design sketches that offer a glimpse of the much-awaited Skoda Slavia, before the official presentation in November 2021. The second new model from the INDIA 2.0 project follows the Skoda Kushaq SUV introduced in early 2021 and is a premium midsize sedan for the A0 segment. The Slavia is, likewise, produced locally in Pune and based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted by Skoda for the Indian market.

The first of the two design sketches features the Slavia’s front and silhouette. The model’s name evokes the early days of the company and the first bicycles sold in Mladá Boleslav from 1896 by founding fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement and means glory in the Czech language.

The image shows the car’s low front section, including a wide, hexagonal Skoda grille, extending all the way to slender, sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupé-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with the Skoda wordmark on the front wings.

The second sketch focuses on the rear of the new Skoda Slavia. The sedan’s roofline slopes gently towards the rear, where it merges elegantly and smoothly into the boot lid. Adding further touches to the model’s distinctive looks are the Skoda wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. In addition, reflectors on either side emphasise the vehicle’s width. Featuring the signature C-shaped Skoda lights design, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.

In terms of engineering, the Skoda Slavia is based on the locally developed and produced MQB A0-IN platform, already designed to meet India’s new, stricter safety and emissions specifications. Like the successful Skoda Kushaq introduced recently, the new premium midsize sedan was mostly developed at the Skoda Volkswagen India Technology Centre in Pune.