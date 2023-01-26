Skoda Produces ~56K Cars in India, ~7.8L Vehicles Globally in 2022

Against the backdrop of multiple global crises, Škoda Auto managed to produce almost 780,000 vehicles at its global production sites in 2022, including almost 56,000 at its Indian plants alone. In addition, the company has manufactured bodies and numerous components – such as MEB battery systems, engines, axles, gearboxes and high-voltage traction batteries that are also installed in vehicles of other Group brands.

In 2022, Skoda built almost 56,000 vehicles at its Indian plants in Pune (Škoda Kushaq and Slavia) and Aurangabad (Škoda Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb). The Aurangabad plant uses 100% ‘green’ energy and is on track to being CO2-neutral by 2025.

Škoda Auto produced around 42,000 vehicles at Chinese plants in Changsha (Škoda Kodiaq and Kodiaq GT), Nanjing (Škoda Kamiq, Kamiq GT and Superb), Ningbo (Škoda Octavia, Octavia Pro and Karoq) and Yizheng (Škoda Rapid).

In 2022, Škoda Auto produced around 415,000 vehicles from the Škoda Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Octavia iV, Kamiq, Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupé iV series at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The models in the successful all-electric Enyaq iV family are based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB).

In addition, the company produced 366,000 engines, 1,390,000 axles as well as 356,000 transmissions of the types MQ100 and MQ200 at its main plant. Škoda Auto reached the milestone of 4 million EA211 engines and manufactured the 15 millionth transmission of the current generation across all types.