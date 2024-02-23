Skoda Enyaq Range Crosses 200,000 Production Milestone

Skoda Auto has reached a significant milestone in advancing its e-mobility strategy, marking the production of 200,000 units of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé models. The jubilee car is a white Enyaq Coupé Sportline, which rolled off the production line on 16 February.

In the current model year, the Skoda Enyaq continues to evolve with enhancements including more powerful and efficient drivetrains, even more range, faster charging, and new software with an upgraded and more intuitive user interface.

Looking ahead, Skoda Auto is set to further its commitment to e-mobility with the world premiere of the new Elroq later this year. This all-electric compact SUV signals the start of an ambitious campaign, introducing six new electric models in total over the coming years to complete Skoda’s fully electric line-up.

Skoda Auto is dedicated to advancing its e- mobility strategy, investing 5.6 billion euros to achieve this by 2027. Additionally, the company increased its MEB battery production capacity to 1,500 units daily by setting up a new production line in December 2023. This year, the launch of the all-electric Elroq will expand Skoda’s BEV portfolio as the Czech carmaker enters the crucial battery-electric compact SUV segment.