Skoda Enyaq Cargo Debuts as All-Electric LCV for Fleet Buyers

Skoda UK has introduced a commercial version of its Enyaq electric SUV — the Enyaq Cargo — developed exclusively for fleet customers. Created in collaboration with Strongs Plastic Products Ltd, this new LCV is based on the Enyaq 85 and 85x variants and will be distributed via Škoda’s Area Fleet Managers.

Originally commissioned by National Grid Energy Distribution (NGED), which has already added 70 units to its growing EV fleet, the Enyaq Cargo is now fully registered as a light commercial vehicle (LCV) with the DVSA.

Built for practicality, the Enyaq Cargo features a durable, lightweight load area crafted from high-strength plastics, separated by a secure bulkhead. The conversion maintains Škoda’s strong focus on efficiency, safety, and range.

The Enyaq 85 variant delivers a 359-mile WLTP range and supports 135 kW DC fast charging, while the AWD 85x version offers 332 miles of range with 175 kW charging, allowing 10–80% top-ups in about 28 minutes.

This marks Škoda’s first fully electric LCV — a purpose-built, sustainable solution for businesses aiming to decarbonize their fleets without compromising capability or performance.