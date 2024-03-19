Significant Upgrade for Audi Q2 and SQ2 Models From Mid-2024

Audi has announced that it's going to incorporate significant upgrades to a couple of its models - the Audi Q2 and SQ2 - from mid-2024.

In mid-2024, all model variants of the Audi Q2, including the SQ2, will receive a significant upgrade. The infotainment system for the compact SUV is receiving a comprehensive technology update. Effective immediately, every new Audi Q2 and SQ2 will come with the Audi virtual cockpit and an 8.8-inch touchscreen as the central control unit for the MMI. A convenient storage compartment replaces the previous rotary/push button.

A perfect overview: The Audi virtual cockpit for all models

In contrast to traditional dial instruments, the fully digital cockpit features a bright full HD display (1,920 x 720 pixels) and a wide range of customization options. These include traditional speed, RPM values, and navigation or media information. The view button on the multifunction steering wheel lets the driver toggle between the different views. Several designs are available depending on the chosen equipment level, including the Sport design with red accents or the Dynamic design with opposing scales.

Drivers can also toggle between two basic display layouts: In one layout, the speedometer and tachometer are about the same size as analog dials and integrate media or navigation information into the central display area.

In the second layout, the size of the speedometer and tachometer are reduced without compromising readability. This layout also features an almost full-screen navigation map with integrated route planning. Its large size makes the map much easier for the driver to read. As an additional option, the Audi virtual cockpit is also available with Audi’s new theme worlds. Customers who choose this feature can toggle between the classic and highly dynamic views. The Audi SQ2 also comes standard with a central, bar-shaped rev counter in a particularly sporty design.

Intuitive: Operation via 8.8-inch touchscreen and voice control

Now 8.8 inches in size, the new MMI touch display is the central control unit of the state-of-the-art infotainment system. The display is bright and highly responsive, with a resolution of 1,270 x 720 pixels. In addition to touch control, the system can also be controlled via natural speech, enabling instant responses to complex commands or questions. A convenient storage compartment now replaces the previous rotary/push button in the center console.

The compact SUV is intelligently connected: The standard equipment includes the MMI Radio, which features a DAB tuner, two data-capable USB-C ports in the front center console, emergency call functions, and several Audi connect services, such as remote control for viewing and controlling certain vehicle information including unlocking the doors or checking the fuel level. As an additional feature, the MMI Navigation preparation package includes the Audi smartphone interface, which allows customers to enable and activate numerous Audi connect services as well as the intelligent navigation system.

MMI Navigation plus, the largest package, includes Audi connect services as well as navigation services with high-resolution satellite maps and other services, e.g. from Google. With MMI Navigation plus, the navigation map can be projected as a large image in the Audi virtual cockpit, making it easy to read alongside all relevant driving data. One update every month keeps the maps saved in the system up to date for 36 months after purchase. The package also includes additional online services, such as traffic information plus lane-specific details on the traffic flow, on-street parking information, online radio, and online music identification. The Audi connect system always uses a permanently installed e-SIM (embedded SIM).

High-end options round out the infotainment package: The Sonos premium sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer delivers intensive, crystal-clear, and powerful sound. The Audi phone box makes it easy for customers to integrate their smartphone and numerous functions into the MMI while simultaneously boosting the mobile phone signal (5G/LTE) to ensure the best possible voice quality at all times.