Royal Enfield Launches Himalayan Mana Black Edition in India

Royal Enfield has introduced the Himalayan Mana Black Edition in India at Motoverse 2025, shortly after its global debut at EICMA 2025. The new edition draws inspiration from the legendary Mana Pass—one of the world’s highest and most demanding motorable routes at 18,478 ft—aiming to capture its spirit of grit and determination.

The Himalayan Mana Black Edition brings a stealthy and rugged visual appeal to Royal Enfield’s popular adventure motorcycle. Finished in deep Stealth Black with matte accents, the bike has been designed for riders who prioritise purpose and adventure over flamboyance. Ergonomics and equipment have been optimised for serious off-roading, staying true to the ethos of riders who see every road as an invitation.

One of the biggest highlights is its factory-accessorised setup. The Mana Black Edition comes pre-equipped with purpose-built upgrades including black rally hand guards, a rally seat for improved grip and long-distance comfort, a rally mudguard designed for challenging terrain, and tubeless spoked wheels that combine classic strength with modern convenience. This ensures that the motorcycle is adventure-ready straight out of the showroom.

Powering the Mana Black Edition is the Sherpa 450 engine, shared with the latest-generation Himalayan. The motor continues to deliver refined performance and balance, enabling confident riding through city streets as well as high-altitude mountain trails. The platform’s agility and responsiveness aim to make the bike just as versatile as the routes it is built to conquer.

Priced at INR 3,37,000 (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition is now open for bookings across all Royal Enfield dealerships in India and online. Riders can also schedule test rides through the nearest store, the Royal Enfield app, or the brand’s official website.