Renault Triber Limited Edition Launched to Celebrate New Sales Milestone

Renault India has announced that the Renault Triber has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in the country. To celebrate this milestone, the company has introduced the Triber Limited Edition (LE). The new model has been launched at a starting price of INR 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

Based on the RXT variant, the Renault Triber Limited Edition is available in both Manual and Easy-R AMT transmissions and comes equipped with the 1.0-liter petrol engine, providing a great balance between performance and fuel economy at a low cost of maintenance. The new model also gets the new Stylish Akaza Fabric Upholstery along with Dual Tone Dashboard with Piano Black Finish. The fully digital white LED Instrument Cluster, HVAC Knobs with Chrome Ring and Black Inner Door Handles add to the overall visual appeal of the car.

Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the Renault Triber Limited Edition will be available in Dual Tone Exterior in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown colour with black roof along with the new 14 Inch Stylish Flex Wheels.

In addition to various active and passive safety features, the Renault Triber Limited Edition comes equipped with four airbags – front and Side for both Driver & Passenger. The Front Driver Side Load Limiter & Pre Tensioner further elevates the safety quotient of the vehicle. Offering enhanced passenger comfort, the Limited Edition features Steering Mounted Audio & Phone Controls along with the Six-Way Adjustable Driver Seat and Reverse Parking Camera with Guidelines.

The bookings of the Renault Triber Limited Edition have commenced. Customers can make their reservations online at the official website or on the My Renault App. Bookings can also be made offline at any Renault authorized dealership.