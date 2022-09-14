Renault to Present Electric Show Car as a Tribute to Renault 5

Renault will present an electric show car soon. It will be a tribute to the iconic Renault 5 model.

Renault 5 Electric Show Car

As part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the R5, Renault will soon reveal a new show car that is a contemporary tribute to its most legendary sports versions.

This spectacular 100% electric reinterpretation inspired by the world of video games will combine outstanding exuberance with high-level performance. Renault will unveil its new show car online on September 22, 2022.

Renault 5 Electric Show Car Teaser

The show car will then be showcased for the first time at Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille on September 24 and 25, and will be on display at the 2022 Paris Motor Show starting October 17.

