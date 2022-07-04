Renault Kiger Gets New Black Colour to Mark 50K Production Milestone

Renault Kiger has achieved the 50,000 production milestone in India. The 50,000th unit of the car rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant. To mark this occasion, Renault India has introduced a new Stealth Black colour for the Kiger range.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance, Renault KIGER has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault KIGER in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart & Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that Renault KIGER will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas.”

Renault Kiger is available in two engine options - 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions. The car's turbo range features New Tailgate Chrome Insert, Front Skid Plate, TURBO Door Decals along with 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Red Wheel Caps, making the exteriors more stunning and sporty.

Additionally, the Renault Kiger range will be now available in a new colour option – Stealth Black in the RXT (0) and RXZ variants in both engine options. The car boasts of the best-in-class colour range offering seven attractive colours with an option of four Dual-tone combinations.

Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. It has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market.