Renault Kiger Makes it to the Top 5 Finalists of 2022 World Car Awards

Renault Kiger is among the finalists of the 2022 World Car Awards. The made-in-India car is one of the top 5 entries for the prestigious award.

Renault Kiger is competing in the ‘World Urban Car of the Year’ category, reiterating its popularity among car enthusiasts across its markets. With its distinctive SUV design, great space and utility, smart features and world-class sporty engine, Renault Kiger is targeted at the core of India’s automotive market.

The 2022 WCOTY winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the New York International Auto Show.

Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault began to export the Kiger to Nepal and South Africa, where it has already received an overwhelming response since its launch.