Renault India Embraces New Logo with Upcoming Triber Launch

Renault India is all set to roll out its new logo, beginning with the upcoming launch of the all-new Triber. This marks a major step in the brand’s ongoing transformation journey in India under the ‘renault. rethink.’ strategy.

The redesigned logo—a sleek, interlocked diamond—reflects Renault’s global shift toward a more modern, digital-first, and human-centric identity. Symbolizing clarity, connection, and continuity, the flat, minimalist design removes extra typography for a cleaner look, ensuring seamless adaptation across both digital and physical platforms.

This new visual identity has already made its way into Renault India's marketing campaigns and will now extend across all brand touchpoints—dealerships, offices, manufacturing units, and R&D centres. With geometric precision and bold simplicity, the new emblem pays tribute to the brand's legacy while highlighting its future-forward focus on innovation and mobility.

The all-new Triber will be the first model in India to showcase this evolved identity, signaling a fresh chapter for Renault in one of its key markets.