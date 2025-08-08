Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Debuts as Lightweight Luxury Powerhouse

Land Rover is set to unveil the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon at Monterey Car Week on August 13, bringing a sharper, more focused edge to its performance SUV lineup. Positioned above the SV and SV Black variants, the SV Carbon is the brand’s most lightweight and performance-oriented Range Rover Sport yet.

The SV Carbon stands out with its forged carbon fibre exterior pack, stealthy detailing around the Active Quad Exhausts, and an optional Twill Carbon finish with a bold exposed carbon bonnet. Buyers can choose from a curated colour palette, along with premium SV colours.

It rides on lightweight 23-inch forged alloy wheels, with Anodised Black brake calipers as standard. For those seeking the ultimate performance, Carbon Ceramic Brakes with coloured caliper options and 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels are available.

Inside, the SV Carbon offers a choice of four cabin themes, including leather-free Ultrafabrics™ seats. Forged carbon trim extends to seatbacks and dash panels, while Moonlight Chrome accents and SV-branded illuminated treadplates add a bespoke touch.

Powering the SUV is a 635PS, 750Nm 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid, capped with a carbon fibre engine cover. It delivers blistering performance with a top speed of 180mph, while retaining Range Rover's signature blend of comfort and off-road capability.

With 6D Dynamics Suspension and hydraulic roll control, the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is engineered for maximum composure across all terrains—making it the ultimate expression of luxury, performance, and lightweight precision.