Pure × McLaren Flex: A Compact E-Scooter with Supercar DNA

When McLaren’s racing pedigree meets cutting-edge urban mobility, you get something extraordinary — the Pure × McLaren Flex. Born from the collaboration between Pure Electric, McLaren Automotive, and McLaren Racing, this limited-edition e-scooter is more than just a city runabout — it’s a compact powerhouse infused with motorsport DNA.

Designed by a team of UK engineers and finished in McLaren’s signature Papaya orange, the Flex channels the same performance-driven philosophy seen in Woking’s supercars. The unique forward-facing riding position, with feet apart and a lower centre of gravity, sets it apart from traditional scooters, delivering stability, confidence, and a touch of racing flair to everyday rides.

Under the sleek bodywork lies a 924W peak motor paired with a 36V battery and advanced Battery Management System, offering up to 52 km of range on a single charge and a top speed of 25 km/h. Built with portability in mind, the Flex folds into an ultra-compact form, small enough to slot into the McLaren Artura’s under-bonnet storage — the perfect weekend getaway companion.

Safety hasn’t been overlooked. The Flex integrates Active Steering Stabilisation, reducing wobble and keeping the ride composed over rough surfaces. Dynamic handlebar and footpad indicators, a 150-lumen headlight, and a bright LED rear brake light ensure visibility at all times. Riders can also secure the scooter digitally via the Pure App’s PIN-locking system.

Priced at £1,199, the Pure × McLaren Flex is now available through Pure Electric, joining the brand’s lineup of McLaren-inspired editions that pay homage to iconic F1 machines like the MCL38 and MP4/4.