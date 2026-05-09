Porsche Shuts Three Units to Refocus on Core Sports Cars

Porsche AG is restructuring its operations, announcing plans to shut down three subsidiaries as it sharpens focus on its core sports car business. The move will impact over 500 employees globally.

The affected entities include battery specialist Cellforce Group, e-mobility venture Porsche eBike Performance, and software developer Cetitec. This decision follows Porsche’s earlier move to divest its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and the Rimac Group, signalling a broader strategic reset.

Cellforce, based in Kirchentellinsfurt, was established to develop high-performance battery cells. However, Porsche now believes the project lacks long-term viability under its flexible, technology-agnostic powertrain approach. Around 50 employees are expected to be affected.

Porsche eBike Performance, which focused on electric bicycle drive systems, will cease operations at its Ottobrunn and Zagreb facilities due to shifting market dynamics. This closure will impact approximately 360 employees.

Meanwhile, Cetitec—known for developing data communication software for Porsche and the wider Volkswagen Group—will also be wound down amid changing market conditions and evolving development priorities. Around 90 jobs across Germany and Croatia are set to be affected.

Porsche has stated that discussions with employee representatives and works councils will begin as part of the transition process. The restructuring reflects the brand’s intent to streamline operations and concentrate resources on its core automotive strengths.